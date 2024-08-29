Bubbies Releases World’s First – and Only – Fermented Pickle Chip

Bubbies Fine Foods has announced a breakthrough innovation in fermented foods: Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickle Chips. The first fermented pickle chip in the world, with two flavors, Original and Spicy, debuted at Natural Products Expo West.

Bubbies is the unrivaled leader in the refrigerated natural foods category. Their pickles and other fermented foods provide consumers with prebiotics, probiotics, fiber, and other nutrients such as easily digestible free amino acids. Bubbies Kosher Dill Pickle, the “whole” form of this new innovation, is their best-selling item and uses a 140-year-old family recipe.

Recent Bubbies’ research found that consumers were cutting Bubbies’ whole Kosher Dill Pickles into chips for use in dishes like hamburgers, pasta salads, and grilled cheese sandwiches. “While the shelf-stable ‘pickle’ section is full of chips and spears, there were no options for a REAL fermented, refrigerated pickle chip,” said Chris Glab, Bubbies’ Chief Innovation Officer.

“After lengthy research and development, using a proprietary lacto-fermentation process, we’ve finally cracked the code for producing a better-for-you fully fermented pickle chip at scale,” said Glab. “We’re now able to offer the robust, fermented flavor and homemade taste of our traditional Kosher Dill Pickles, along with our signature cloudy brine, now in a crisp and crunchy chip.”

The new Kosher Dill Pickle Chips will have the prebiotics and probiotics, fiber and nutrients that are only present in a fully fermented pickle. Most Americans get only half the 25-30 grams of fiber they need each day, and even fewer consume the two to three grams of prebiotic fibers. Bubbies new Kosher Dill Pickle Chips are also certified kosher and non-GMO, are gluten-free, have no artificial preservatives, and have no added sugar.

With a renewed commitment to innovation, this is Bubbies’ second new product launch in just a year. At last year’s Expo West, Bubbies released four new non-fermented pickled products: three new Bread & Butter Chip flavors (Spicy, Horseradish, and Ginger Apple) and a kitchen-chopped Sweet Relish, which recently won a Better Homes & Gardens inaugural 2024 Food Awards and was featured on Good Morning America.