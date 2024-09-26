Bullish Refreshes Brand for RADD Foods, a Dairy-Free Cheese Brand, Ahead of Broader Retail Expansion

Bullish partnered with RADD Foods after the brand was selected as the winner of the firm’s inaugural “$24K for 2024” initiative designed to connect an ambitious early-stage consumer company with access to Bullish’s design services.

NEW YORK — Bullish, a New York-based brand consultancy and investment firm, has unveiled the recent brand refresh for RADD Foods, a dairy-free cheese brand, and the winner of the firm’s first-ever “$24K for 2024” initiative.

Bullish designed RADD’s packaging, wordmark, and extended brand elements to make RADD’s product line eye-catching on shelves and to better capture the attention of adventurous, flavor-hunting foodies. The product packaging features an initial partnership with Frank’s RedHot and the brand also offers a ranch flavor.

“To revitalize the sleepy dairy-free category, we drew inspiration from the energetic visual era of the late 80s and early 90s,” said Bullish Creative Director Jake Tieman. “We created a bold, impactful wordmark and paired it with elements that tell a story and build a unique world around the brand. Just as RADD’s dairy-free cheese offers bold, unexpected flavor, our visual system aims to evoke that same sense of surprise and excitement.”

RADD was selected from a competitive set of candidates that applied for the inaugural “$24K for 2024” initiative launched in January 2024. The program was designed to give an ambitious early-stage consumer company access to Bullish’s design services at a heavily discounted rate to help achieve a creative business priority in 2024.

“We loved that RADD was in its earliest stages and founded by a creative and scrappy team based in Michigan,” said Brett Andersen, Director of Operations at Bullish. “Dairy-free cheese isn’t necessarily thought of as a sexy product, so we gravitated towards the white space with the goal of helping the brand bring new energy to the category. Co-founders Emily and Cole really went with us on this journey.”

“When Bullish says partnership, they mean it,” said Emily Williams, Co-founder of RADD. “On day one, RADD Foods was welcomed like family to collaborate and build a world-class brand that we’re proud to present. They listened to our unique needs and created a system that will serve us as we grow.”

ABOUT BULLISH:

Bullish is a brand consultancy and early-stage consumer investment firm based in New York, NY. Bullish seeks ambitious teams that want a partner to help design the most remarkable businesses in the world. Prior clients include Snow Days, J.P. Morgan, and Hoop Tea. For more information, visit bullish.co.