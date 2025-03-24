Burnett Dairy Cooperative Shines at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

Alpha, Wisconsin – Burnett Dairy Cooperative proudly showcased its cheesemaking excellence at the 2025 United States Championship Cheese Contest, held March 4–6 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As the nation’s premier cheese competition for the past 44 years, the event brought together the finest dairy producers from across the country.

Competing against top-tier cheesemakers, Burnett Dairy Cooperative’s brands—Patria, Fancy, and Wood River Creamery—delivered outstanding results. Patria Whole Milk Mozzarella earned a bronze medal in the Mozzarella class with an impressive score of 99, while Fancy Brand Aged Provolone secured silver in its category.

Burnett’s standout performer of the competition was their Wood River Creamery, which shined in multiple categories. Its newly launched Spreadable Cheeses placed in the top three in the original Cold Pack class as well as the flavored Cold Pack class with its Triple Pepper variety.

“I’m so proud of the product we created with our premium spreadable cheeses. Our team has been committed to innovating new cheese varieties that push the boundaries of flavor and texture,” said Dr. Swati Verma, R&D Scientist for the company. “We’re very fortunate to have the highest quality milk from our farmer owners and know that we’re doing our part to support the Wisconsin dairy industry,”

In the highly competitive Hard Cheeses – Open Class, Wood River Creamery made an extraordinary showing, capturing seven of the top ten honors. The brand’s Gouda Gruyere took home both gold and silver, solidifying its reputation as a rising star in the specialty cheese market. Taking years to develop and perfect the recipe, Wood River Creamery Gouda Gruyere is a brand-new fusion to the dairy industry.

“Developing the Gouda Gruyere was a challenge, but seeing people enjoy it is extremely rewarding. Since its launch in September 2024 this cheese has been a customer favorite. And now, winning top honors, I am humbled and motivated to create more,” said Rob Stellrecht, Master Cheesemaker

These achievements are a direct result of Burnett Dairy’s talented operations team and dedicated Research & Development (R&D) team, who work day in and day out perfecting and maintaining each recipe they develop.

“We are incredibly proud of these results as well as the Cheesemakers and operators that make these cheeses every day,” added Gurmeet Singh, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer for Burnett Dairy Cooperative. “Earning top honors in such a competitive field is a testament to the craftsmanship and passion our entire team puts into every product and the same goes for our farmers. Without our dedicated farmers, Burnett Dairy Cooperative wouldn’t exist so a huge ‘thank you’ is owed to them.”

Burnett Dairy Cooperative continues to uphold its legacy of excellence, crafting award-winning cheeses that delight consumers nationwide. They will be showcasing their cheese at the International Pizza Expo coming up in Las Vegas March 25-27 for eager food service customers. Their specialty and deli cheeses can be found at retailers nationwide as well as their own three retail locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

For more information about Burnett Dairy Cooperative and its premium cheese offerings, visit www.burnettdairy.com

About Burnett Dairy Cooperative

Burnett Dairy Cooperative is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered near Grantsburg, Wis. Founded in 1896, it’s a place where farm families work side-by-side with crop and dairy experts to produce the highest quality milk, from the ground up. With the guidance of Master Cheesemaker, Rob Stellrecht, its award-winning cheeses are Masterfully Made™ with inventive flavors and inspired quality for retail, deli, food service, and private label customers. Products are available in national distribution.