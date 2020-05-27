Business Resiliency, Strategy, and Adaptation for the Future at Vermont Specialty Foods Association’s Virtual Spring Meeting

Berlin, Vt – Vermont Specialty Food Association (VSFA) will hold their Spring Meeting virtually on Wednesday, June 3rd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Virtual Spring Meeting is open to all and is free to VSFA and VRGA members; with a $10 non-member fee. Those interested can find more information and register at bit.ly/VSFASpringMeeting2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VSFA is pivoting this year’s meeting to a virtual event to continue strengthening and supporting its community during these challenging times. This 2-hour event will feature two informative presentations focused on business resilience, strategy, and adaptation for the future.

“These past few months have been filled with uncertainty, but as we look forward, what we can control is how we prepare and plan. Contingency planning often falls to the bottom of the list as owners get busy working hard to manage, market, and grow their business,” said Erin Sigrist, VSFA Executive Director. “With so many changes happening due to COVID-19, VSFA has tapped two impactful speakers to help members prepare for the ‘new normal’ and plan for what business will look like moving forward. While we’re disappointed we can’t be with members in person this year, we believe this will be a great alternative and provide some valuable guidance to members.”

This event is part of the association’s ongoing effort to harness and develop business education resources through informational webinars for specialty food producers, retailers, and the small business community,

Session 1: Business Planning for the Unknown

Presented by Lawrence Miller, Principal, Five Vine Consulting

In times of crisis contingency planning must have a dual focus on mitigating risks and maximizing opportunities when they appear. This session will include a discussion of public health policy considerations in the pandemic and how changes in the public health situation could impact business operations and opportunities to help you identify what leading indicators you need to consider. It will also include a discussion of specific tools to help you think about how you want your business and your life to be different on the other side, and how to monitor risks and opportunities to have your best shot at realizing your evolving personal and professional vision.

Session 2: The Future of Wholesale

Presented by Allison Ball, Founder, Allison Ball Consulting

2020 has been a whirlwind for the food industry, and we are just starting to see the first glimpse of things settling a bit. What will be the “new normal” for our industry after we get through the repercussions of COVID-19? What does the future of wholesale look like, and how has the coronavirus shifted the way we’ll do business? Join wholesale consultant, Allison Ball, as she shares how our industry has reacted and the silver-linings from this trying time, how to shift your strategy for the future, and how to move your business forward this year – even if your plans have been thrown out the window.

VSFA has been working closely with its sister association, Vermont Retail & Grocers Association (VRGA), to develop valuable webinars and resources for association members. For the benefit of all during this crisis, VRGA and VSFA have made their COVID-19 related webinars available to the public for a limited time. Find these pre-recorded webinars on VSFA’s webinar page here vtspecialtyfoods.org/webinars. Prior webinar topics include sanitation for businesses during COVID-19, setting up and utilizing e-commerce platforms, social media platforms and marketing, information on federal stimulus efforts, and more.

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at (802) 839-1930.

About Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.