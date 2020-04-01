Buy Irish Farmhouse Cheese Campaign Launched

Cáis, the Association of Irish Farmhouse Cheesemakers, has launched a new campaign to encourage people to buy Irish farmhouse cheese online as the COVID 19 lockdown bites hard into revenues.

A member survey carried out by the association highlighted fears for significant job losses and an estimated 75% drop in sales as a result of the closure of foodservice outlets and farmers markets which accounted for the majority of sales in 2019.

To mitigate the loss of foodservice sales and to further support the industry, Cáis has launched a Buy Irish Farmhouse Cheese Online campaign to encourage consumers to purchase Irish farmhouse cheese directly from suppliers. The growing list of stockists can be accessed on www.irishcheese.ie to allow consumers to buy Irish Farmhouse Cheese and have it delivered directly to their homes.

