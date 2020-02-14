C.J. Crowther Joins Springside Cheese Leadership Team As Customer Account Manager

PUEBLO, CO – Springside Cheese welcomes C.J. Crowther as its new customer account manager. Crowther will maintain current wholesale relationships as well as cultivate new opportunities throughout Wisconsin, Colorado and the nation. He began his new role in mid-January 2020.

Crowther joins the Springside team with over 11 years in the food industry with the past 5 years working as a food broker for prominent grocery chains.

“I’m a true foodie at heart with a passion for cheese,” said Crowther.

Crowther studied general business at Salt Lake Community College in Utah before starting his career in the food industry. After graduation, he moved back to Colorado and worked for Safeway as a deli manager. Within 5 years, he moved to United Sales & Services where he continued to build relationships with manufacturers across 123 Safeway stores in the Denver metro area. Crowther built strong working relationships with the Safeway Denver division office team as well as their district management team. He also worked with independent and family-owned grocery stores to maximize their sales.

“Springside Cheese is committed to ensuring our products reach customers wherever they are,” said Keith Hintz, Co-Owner and President of Springside Cheese. “We are excited to have CJ on board to help us explore new opportunities and better support our current relationships.”

About Springside Cheese

Springside Cheese carries on a century-long family legacy of producing the finest hand-crafted, natural cheeses featuring award-winning cheddar collections and unique blends of locally inspired flavors. Today Keith, Nathan, and Bradd Hintz operate their family-owned Springside Cheese factory in Oconto Falls, WI and a shop in Pueblo, Colorado. The trio continues to honor the multi-generational cheesemaking traditions that began with their great-grandfather while expanding Springside’s artisanal product lines. These include offerings such as aged cheddars and unique products that are conscious reflections of the landscape from which they originated. For more information, please visit www.springsidecheese.com.