Cabot Named Best Cheddar and Garners 15 Awards at National Cheese Competition

Agri-Mark’s Cabot Extra Sharp Vermont Cheddar earned the Chairman’s Award and the title of Best Cheddar at the National Milk Producers Federation’s (NMPF) Annual Cheese Contest held last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Co-operative earned an additional 13 awards, sweeping the Extra Sharp Cheddar, Sharp Cheddar, and the Natural Cheese Snack categories.

“These remarkable results are a testament to the craftsmanship and quality of our fabulous Cabot and McCadam cheeses,” exclaimed Bill Beaton, Agri-Mark’s CEO. “After such a challenging year, these awards make the collective hard work of our employees and farmers all that more meaningful. And they’re an inspiration for us to stay focused, to continue to raise the bar and produce the finest cheese possible.”

All three of Agri-Mark’s cheese production facilities (Cabot, Vermont, Chateaugay, New York, and Middlebury, Vermont) plus its Cut & Wrap team had winning entries in the contest. In addition to the competition’s highest recognition, Agri-Mark received the following awards

