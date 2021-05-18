Cafe Spice Debuts During Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Kroger Supermarkets Nationwide

NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. – Cafe Spice, the award-winning, globally-inspired brand, announced today that it will be on shelves at Kroger® and banner stores Ralphs®, Fred Meyer®, King Soopers®, Smiths®, QFC®, Fry’s® and Dillon’s®, nationwide starting May 2021. The meals, making their debut during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month will highlight the bold and exotic flavors that have made Cafe Spice beloved amongst those looking for authentic, restaurant quality meals from the convenience of home.

Cafe Spice is a family owned and operated business whose dedication to quality and authenticity is evident in their heat-and-eat meals and food service offerings that blend together flavor-forward ingredients.

“As a family owned company, a launch with Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is an exciting opportunity to advance our united mission to make nutritious, culturally diverse foods accessible to all communities.” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO and Co-founder of Cafe Spice. “We are honored to have our meals launch during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month as our culinary history is steeped in the essence of Asian flavors.”

Cafe Spice’s unique flavor profile can be attributed to Chef Hari Nayak, Cafe Spice’s internationally acclaimed, award-winning Culinary Director, who is one of the most sought after chefs in North America. He brings a new, modern outlook to global cuisine without abandoning authentic flavors, wonderful aromas, or the essence of traditional meals.

Cafe Spice offers a wide range of gluten-free meals, non-GMO ingredients, and humanely-raised antibiotic and hormone free chicken that is Animal Welfare Certified by Global Animal Partnership. Kroger will be carrying three signature dishes:

– Chicken Tikka Masala: (Indian) Tandoori marinated chicken simmered in a signature Tikka Masala sauce prepared with tomato sauce, a hint of cream, and aromatic spices served with Basmati saffron rice.

– Channa Masala: (Indian) Chickpeas slowly cooked in a mild, fragrantly spiced onion-tomato gravy, served with Basmati lemon rice.

– Red Chicken Curry: (Thai) Tender pieces of chicken, simmered with onions & peppers in a flavorful coconut red curry sauce, served with Thai fried rice.

Available in 16 ounce microwavable, BPA-free packaging, each meal is prepared fresh and found in the deli and prepared foods section. A launch promotion from May 26- June 22 will feature meals for $5.99.

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his son Sameer Malhotra had a vision in 2003: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine power authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food for the soul. This commitment to clean, and delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras’ native India to New York City. Culinary Director, Chef Hari Nayak, an integral part of the Cafe Spice team has a daring and spirited personality that is reflected in his cooking style, making Cafe Spice meals uniquely distinct. Their heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to a rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality natural and fine-dining ingredients. Every bite is satisfying and exotic, and Cafe Spice features gluten-free, plant based, and vegetarian options. Meals are easily accessible across the United States because no matter where you are, there’s always room for a little adventure. For more information on Cafe Spice and their full line of adventurous, global cuisines, visit CafeSpice.com.