Cafe Spice Wins Two sofi Awards

NEW WINDSOR, NY — Cafe Spice has won a Silver sofi™ Award in the Entrees, Lunch & Dinner category for their Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice, and a Silver sofi Award in the Breads category for their Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 sofi Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

Cafe Spice is a family owned and operated business whose dedication to quality and authenticity is evident in their heat-and-eat meals and food service offerings that blend together a rich culinary history with fine-dining ingredients. Cafe Spice’s Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice and Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan were two of 148 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 product categories. Products were judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation. All tastings are blind. This year, for the first time, sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center following strict safety guidelines.

Cafe Spice’s signature dish, Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice uses chicken that is marinated in tandoori spiced yogurt, roasted and then added to a mouth-watering tomato sauce, prepared with a hint of cream and aromatic spices. The dish is paired with Basmati saffron rice, which is grown in the Himalayan foothills, prepared with real saffron threads and cooked with whole cardamom pods and bay leaves.

The Cafe Spice Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan is made by hand with simple, clean ingredients and topped with garlic and cilantro. The dough is hand-stretched then baked in a traditional tandoor (clay oven), reaching temperatures of 900° F giving rise to delicate, charred air bubbles and a natural smoky flavor.

“We are honored that our Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice and Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan both won Silver sofi Awards,” said Sameer Malhotra, Co-Founder and President of Cafe Spice.“Our Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice was one of the first products created by Cafe Spice more than 12 years ago. For it to receive this incredible distinction today, truly validates that our commitment to offering restaurant quality meals at home is as strong as ever.”

Cafe Spice Chicken Tikka Masala with Saffron Rice is available through Amazon Fresh, as well as at retailers nationwide. For more information on where to purchase, visit cafespice.com/pages/find-in-stores.The Cafe Spice Hand-stretched Tandoori Garlic Naan is currently available for food service purchasing and may be ordered by contacting [email protected].

About Cafe Spice

Pioneering restaurateur Sushil Malhotra and his son Sameer Malhotra had a vision in 2003: Let the bold flavors and tempting aromas of global cuisine power authentic, ready-to-heat-and-eat food for the soul. This commitment to fresh, clean and delicious meals is the essence of Cafe Spice, whose story spans decades from the Malhotras’ native India to New York City. Cafe Spice’s heat-and-eat delicacies set the standard by blending homage to rich culinary history with new, modern tastes featuring the highest-quality natural and fine-dining ingredients. Every bite is satisfying and exotic, and Cafe Spice features organic, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. Meals are easily accessible across the United States, because no matter where you are, there’s always room for a little adventure. Learn more at CafeSpice.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 4,000 member companies, SFA helps its members by providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.