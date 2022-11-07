Cappola brand Genoa Salami Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk and Wheat

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Deli November 7, 2022

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

