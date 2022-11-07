Cappola brand Genoa Salami Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk and Wheat

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk and wheat which are not declared on the label.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

