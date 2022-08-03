Caputo Awarded at American Cheese Society Competition

We are pleased to share that Caputo Cheese, (www.caputocheese.com), leading manufacturer of the highest quality products and award-winning cheeses based in Chicago, has won three awards from the American Cheese Society (ACS) Competition! Caputo’s accolades include 3rd place for Burrata, 2nd place for Nodini, and 1st place awarded to both their Mini-Nodini and Burratini.

While the official judging took place in May 19-20, 2022, winners were announced at the 39th ACS Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon, on July 20-23, 2022. This is the largest event of its kind for American-made Cheese, showcasing the American cheesemaker’s commitment to food safety and cheese expertise!

We are happy to coordinate an interview with Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese.

Caputo Cheese is also on social media – @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).

(All photos are courtesy of Caputo Cheese.)