Caputo Cheese Recognized for Cheese Excellence at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

Caputo Cheese, creator of award-winning fresh cheese and leading purveyor of fine Italian cheeses, has won several awards at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisconsin. Caputo Cheese won 2nd place for their signature Burrata in the Burrata category, and garnered two awards in the Fresh Mozzarella category, 2nd place for their Mini Nodini and 3rd place for their Nodini.

Initiated in 1957, The World Championship Cheese Contest is the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition in the world. A total of 29 nations were represented in the 2022 contest with a team of 53 internationally renowned judges evaluating all entries over the three-day event. The top three finishers for each entry class were announced following judging rounds.

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago and Fresh Mozzarella.

Since 1978, the Caputo family has been crafting the finest cheeses at their world-class facility in Chicago and the company’s award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency only high standards and family pride can produce.

The brand’s Italian cheeses, hand-crafted products, artisanal style and creative applications are recognized around the country.

Carrying on the legacy, Natale Caputo, President of Caputo Cheese, is gaining notoriety in the industry for modernizing the family business with his forward-looking approach, dynamic leadership, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

The Caputo team engages with customers on new and relevant concepts, techniques and innovations catering to their growing needs one bite at a time!

The full experience is available through their website at www.caputocheese.com, along with foodservice and select retail stores. Caputo Cheese is also on social media – @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).