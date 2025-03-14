Caputo Cheese Wins Big at the 2025 US Championship Cheese Contest

Madison, WI – Caputo Cheese received great news at the United States Championship Cheese Contest, placing ‘Best Of Class’ with their Bocconcini in the Fresh Mozzarella category and second with their 1 oz Fresh Mozzarella Slices in the Natural Sliced Cheese category.

Caputo Cheese is a family-owned premium cheese producer. Since 1978, they have been proudly crafting the finest Italian cheeses bringing authentic old-world taste and tradition into every bite. Caputo Cheese offers the finest quality hard and fresh Italian cheeses, but its Fresh Mozzarella took center stage during the competition.

Bocconcini, which means “little mouthfuls” in Italian, is a Fresh Mozzarella which is stretched and kneaded into small, bite- sized balls. Bocconcini are soft and chewy in texture and rich and creamy in flavor. These delicious Mozzarella bites lend themselves to many recipes like salads, pasta, and more.

Caputo Cheese’s 1oz Fresh Mozzarella Slices are ideal for sandwiches, panini, and pizza alike. Each slice is shaped individually creating portion-controlled, exact weight slices to maximize efficiency. The 2025 United States Championship Cheese Contest was hosted by The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association on March 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. This has been the premiere national cheese contest since 1981. Caputo Cheese is thrilled to have placed amongst peers and other industry giants, showcasing their true Italian cheese making skills that have been passed down through generations.

Natale Caputo, company President and leader of Caputo Cheese is thrilled with the awards stating, “Special thanks to all the judges, volunteers, and team at the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association for these honors. We are excited to continue to grow our portfolio with the power of traditional flavors and expertise of our outstanding team.”

About Caputo Cheese

Based out of Melrose Park, Illinois, Caputo Cheese is a thriving family-owned business that produces traditional Italian cheeses. From humble beginnings in a small cheese shop in 1978, today, Caputo is a full-scale cheese producer, offering premium products in a variety of formats to satisfy all restaurant needs, from hard Romano and Parmigiano to soft Mozzarella and Burrata, to grated and pre-sliced cheese. What truly sets Caputo Cheese apart is their ability to provide the most innovative packaging solutions that allow perfectly portioned products and longer shelf life. If you’re looking for a new cheese solution get in touch and learn more at www.caputocheese.com.