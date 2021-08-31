Carandini Launches Authentic Italian Products to The U.S.

Modena, Italy – Carandini, one of Modena’s oldest families, has been producing hand-crafted balsamic vinegars using traditional family methods since 1641. And now, U.S. consumers can enjoy Carandini’s artisanal premium products including Emilio Silver Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Bianca Sweet White Vinegar, and Italian Cheese Dressing, available at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

Carandini’s signature products are all made in Modena, Italy – a city in the Emilia-Romagna region best known for originating the traditional production methods of true balsamic vinegar. Regulated by the Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, each product must meet specific guidelines before being distributed to ensure consistency, quality, and authenticity.

● Emilio Silver Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI – $10.99 MSRP

o A premier high-density Balsamic Vinegar of Modena that contains 60% grape must and strikes a balance between sweet and sour. Exuding a mahogany color and rich perfume, the versatile ingredient pairs well with both sweet and savory dishes. Emilio Silver is an excellent companion for vegetables, meat, cheese, fish, ice cream, fruit, and more.

● Bianca Sweet White Vinegar – $10.99 MSRP

o Delicate and floral, this sweet white vinegar contains 80% grape must and can be used in dishes that require the preservation of the food’s natural colors. The high-density Bianca can be used to dress a variety of meals, as a base for vinaigrettes added to beef and fish tartare, savoy cabbage, and an array of fruits and vegetables.

● Italian Cheese Dressing with Sweet White Vinegar & Parmigiano Reggiano PDO – $5.99 MSRP

o An innovative product that pairs two of Italy’s most noted ingredients — Parmigiano Reggiano PDO and sweet white vinegar — to make the ultimate flavor profile and reinvent the rules within the kitchen. Endorsed by the prestigious Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, this dressing is a Carandini-patented recipe that celebrates the excellence of the Emilia-Romagna region. It pairs well with salad, french fries, risotto, fish, and more.

True Balsamic Vinegar of Modena begins with specific varieties of grapes grown in Modena, Italy picked at the peak of ripeness that are then crushed, pressed, and mixed with an exclusive recipe of wine vinegar. Once combined, the product matures in select wood barrels in a controlled environment before being analyzed and approved for bottling. Holding the highest standard is Carandini’s Emilio Silver Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, which carries the prestigious Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

“The precise standards that are met during our production process are what makes Carandini vinegars stand out amongst the rest and remain true to the Italian tradition,” says Stefano Bellei, CEO, Carandini. “We are thrilled to bring the tastes of our home to the United States and shed awareness on the importance of authentic Italian products.”

Learn more about Carandini’s Modenese Tale of Taste at https://www.carandini.it/en/company.

