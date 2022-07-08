Carbery Cheeses Bring Home Six Golds at The International Cheese Awards 2022

West Cork based international cheese and ingredients producer Carbery Group has been awarded several honors at the world-renowned International Cheese Awards 2022, taking home six gold medals, three silvers and one bronze in total across several cheese categories.

Carbery received the following awards at the event:

6 Gold Awards for Carbery Cracker Mature White, Carbery Lactose Free Cheddar, Extra Mature White Cheddar, Vintage Cheddar and Cheese Extra 14+

for Carbery Cracker Mature White, Carbery Lactose Free Cheddar, Extra Mature White Cheddar, Vintage Cheddar and Cheese Extra 14+ 3 Silver Awards for Mature Cheddar, Vintage Cheddar and Cheese Extra 14+

for Mature Cheddar, Vintage Cheddar and Cheese Extra 14+ 1 Bronze Award for Mature Cheddar

for Mature Cheddar 1 Very Highly Commended Award for Red Cheddar with Chilli.

Carbery cheese-graders Seamus and Michael in action

The International Cheese & Dairy Awards are the world’s leading platform to champion world class producers. Held at the Staffordshire Show Ground, the 2022 awards attracted over 5,500 entries from across the world. They are seen as a real measure of quality cheese by cheese-makers and retailers.

