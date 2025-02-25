Carnegie Deli Brings Iconic New York Flavors to 50 Costco Stores with Exclusive Corned Beef & Pastrami Duo Pack

NEW YORK – Carnegie Deli, the legendary New York City delicatessen, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack, available exclusively at select Costco locations in the Northeast beginning in early March. This 1.5 lb pack brings the authentic taste of Carnegie’s world-famous deli meats to Costco members at an exceptional value of $17.99.

Founded in 1937, Carnegie Deli has become a cultural icon, beloved by everyone from celebrities to everyday New Yorkers. Known for its gargantuan sandwiches, premium smoked and cured meats, potato knishes, and creamy cheesecake, Carnegie embodies the classic New York deli experience. This exciting partnership with Costco marks a significant milestone, bringing Carnegie’s cherished flavors to a broader audience than ever before.

The Carnegie Deli – Pre-Sliced Corned Beef & Pastrami Combo Pack features the deli’s signature New York Pastrami, brined, seasoned, and smoked using a secret family recipe, and Cooked Corned Beef, cured and simmered until tender and juicy. These premium meats are pre-sliced for convenience and heat in minutes, making it easy to recreate the iconic Carnegie Deli sandwich at home.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Costco to bring our iconic corned beef and pastrami to their members,” shares CEO of Carnegie Deli, Sarri Harper. “This partnership allows us to share the authentic Carnegie Deli experience with a wider audience and introduce new customers to the flavors that have made us a New York institution. We believe Costco members will appreciate the quality, convenience, and value of this exclusive combo pack.”

The Carnegie Deli – Pre-Sliced Corned Beef & Pastrami Combo Pack is currently available at 50 Costco locations across CT, DC, MD, ME, NJ, NY, and PA. Future expansion to additional Costco stores and regions is planned. This is the first time Carnegie Deli has offered this specific pastrami and corned beef combination at retail. While Carnegie Deli products are available at other national grocery chains, this combo pack is exclusive to Costco.

Carnegie Deli hopes that this partnership will introduce the brand to new customers, increase brand awareness, and solidify its position as a leading provider of authentic New York deli products. The brand aims to establish a long-term relationship with Costco and become a valued partner.