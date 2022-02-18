Carnegie Deli Launches Products in Murray’s Cheese

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — The famed specialty cheese and cured meats retailer Murray’s Cheese launches four products from iconic NYC delicatessen Carnegie Deli this February. The products will be available on Murray’s website for nationwide shipping and within their three New York City retail shops (Greenwich Village, Grand Central Market and Long Island City). Murray’s will feature a handful of Carnegie’s traditional deli specialties, including:

· 12 oz Pre-Sliced Pastrami

· 12 oz Pre-Sliced Corned Beef

· 16 oz Chocolate Babka

· 16 oz Cinnamon Babka

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Murray’s Cheese to carry our pastrami, corned beef, and babkas for the first time,” says Carnegie Deli’s CEO, Sarri Harper. “Carnegie Deli and Murray’s Cheese are both iconic New York institutions that are committed to using quality ingredients to deliver a memorable and delicious culinary experience. With all of our values aligned, we can’t think of a better partner and retailer to carry our signature products.”

Founded in 1937, Carnegie Deli’s original storefront was located just offstage from Manhattan’s theater district. It quickly became the iconic spot for entertainers, celebrities, and comics to eat sandwiches the size of their heads. Carnegie Deli is known for gargantuan sandwiches, smoked and cured meats, potato knishes and creamy cheesecake. Carnegie Deli brings an authentic New York deli experience to deli lovers from all over the world.

Murray’s Cheese and its employees are the industry experts and enthusiasts who make, source, sell and serve exceptional cheese and specialty foods nationwide. Born in Greenwich Village, the heart of Murray’s Cheese still resides in New York City with their three locations ––the Bleecker Street flagship retail experience, a storefront in Grand Central Terminal, and a new shop and restaurant in Long Island City near their cheese caves. Murray’s products are available nationwide online at murrayscheese.com, and within select Kroger stores nationwide.