CASTELLO Celebrates National Cheese Day with the Ultimate Havarti Party

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — CASTELLO® is making every cheese lover’s dream a reality this National Cheese Day (June 4). To celebrate the delicious holiday, CASTELLO invites all fans to discover Havarti by entering the “Ultimate Havarti Party” Sweepstakes for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a free cheese sample or the Grand Prize: $1,000 and a year’s supply of Castello Havarti Cheese, an irresistibly creamy and authentically Danish cheese. Between May 17 and June 5, fans can enter the Sweepstakes by visiting www.castellocheese.com.

“We think cheese should be celebrated every day of the year, but we are especially excited to ring in National Cheese Day by helping cheese fans everywhere discover Havarti,” said Leah Sbriscia, CASTELLO® Brand Manager. “Our Havarti cheese has a smooth, creamy texture and rich buttery flavor that makes it a delicious addition to any cheeseboard or recipe – and, of course, the perfect way to elevate any National Cheese Day celebration!”

Cheese fans can enter the CASTELLO “Ultimate Havarti Party” Sweepstakes between May 17 and June 5 by completing a simple online entry form for a chance to win. Only one entry per person is permitted during the Sweepstakes Period. One Grand Prize winner will be selected at random to receive $1,000 and a year’s supply of Castello Havarti Cheese, while 400 additional fans will be randomly chosen to receive a free cheese sample.

Castello Havarti Cheese is available in eight delicious varieties to suit all taste preferences, including Creamy, Dill and Aged, that can be purchased nationwide. Part of the Arla Foods family, Castello Havarti Cheese is authentically produced in Denmark using traditional cheese-making methods dating back more than 130 years. The result is an irresistibly creamy, lusciously smooth, and mild cheese with a meltability and multi-faceted taste experience that is second to none. As a result of the authentically Danish heritage and production methods, the cheese was granted the European Union’s Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, a distinguishing mark of quality and authenticity.

For Official Rules and to submit your entry into the CASTELLO® Ultimate Havarti Party Sweepstakes or for more information about Castello Havarti Cheese, visit www.castellocheese.com.

About Castello Cheese

Part of the Arla family, the Castello brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence. Since being founded in 1893 by Danish master cheese-maker Rasmus Tholstup, Castello cheeses have brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the art of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and uniquely crafted cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti Cheese, Dill Havarti Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and more. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com.