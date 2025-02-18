Castello Recognized as 2025 Product of the Year USA Award Winner

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – CASTELLO® Cheese’s newly launched Whipped Dips, made from imported Danish cheese and carefully selected herbs and spices, has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 Product of the Year USA Awards. Determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation. Castello Whipped Dips are awarded the highly acclaimed honor of the best product within the Dip Snack category.

Since launching in spring 2024, the Castello Whipped Dips have quickly become a favorite among consumers looking for clean label, better-for-you snacks that don’t compromise quality or flavor. Castello Whipped Dips come in three flavorful varieties:

Garlic & Herb: Tangy notes of garlic and the wonderfully fresh taste of parsley and basil

Cracked Pepper: Aromatic spiciness of cracked peppercorns

Paprika & Chili: Infused with the aromatic notes of paprika and hint of spicy-slightly sweet chili

Castello Whipped Dips are made with simple, natural ingredients and contain no stabilizers, gums, preservatives, or artificial flavors. Now, with the trusted Product of the Year seal, shoppers can easily identify this standout product amidst crowded shelves and confidently indulge in Castello’s creamy, fluffy, restaurant-quality whipped cheese with a blend of bold flavors that move you and even inspire that happy dip dance!

“Castello Whipped Dips were developed to meet consumer demand for delicious, easy to enjoy yet elevated snacking options ,” said Kevin Rider, Brand Manager at Arla Foods. “Winning Product of the Year reinforces our passion and commitment to creating an imported, premium whipped cheese dip with exceptional taste and fluffy texture that’s perfect for dipping your favorite crackers, chips, veggies, and more! We’re excited for more consumers to discover the joy of Castello Whipped Dips—whether entertaining guests or indulging in a delicious snack.”

“In a highly crowded and dynamic marketplace, Product of the Year plays a crucial role in linking consumers with the latest innovative products across various industries including food, beverage, personal care, pet care, household, and more,” said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. “We’re thrilled to celebrate Castello Whipped Dips as a 2025 Product of the Year Award Winner, voted on by 40,000 Americans for the unique value, quality, and innovation it brings to households nationwide.”

For further information about Whipped Dips visit castellocheese.com. Castello Whipped Dips come in 5.3oz resealable containers, priced competitively at a suggested starting retail price of $3.99. The product is now available in retailers including Publix, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Sprouts, Winco and many more local retailers.. Additional details on the full list of 2025 Product of the Year Winners, and a chance to win a selection of the winning products, can be found at productoftheyearusa.com, along with on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) at #POYUSA2025.

About CASTELLO Cheese

Part of the Arla Foods family, the CASTELLO brand is steeped in a rich tradition of cheesemaking excellence dating back to 1893. Committed to Creatively Crafted Cheese – from irresistibly creamy, to curiously crumbly – a world of sensations awaits within each type of Castello Cheese. Castello’s award-winning cheeses have always brought a balance of innovation and tradition to the craft of cheese making. Today, the brand continues to cover a wide range of traditional and unique cheeses, such as Creamy Havarti, Aged Havarti, Gouda, Traditional Danish Blue Cheese and more. For more information, visit www.castellocheese.com.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar services over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.