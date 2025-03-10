Cedar’s Foods Announces Exciting New Hommus Line – Cedar’s Reserve Hommus – Creating An Elevated Mediterranean Experience

Available in Six Flavors, This New Premium Line Celebrates Mediterranean Tradition with No-Seed Oils and High-Quality Ingredients



HAVERHILL, MA – Cedar’s Foods, a leader in Mediterranean-inspired dips and spreads, is excited to introduce Cedar’s Reserve Hommus, a premium hommus line crafted to deliver an authentic, elevated hommus experience. Made with an abundance of tahini and generously topped with an abundance of vibrant, Mediterranean-inspired ingredients, Cedar’s Reserve Hommus is designed to bring bold flavors and exceptional quality to every bite. Formulated with better-for-you ingredients and without seed oils, this new line elevates the hommus experience with a premium, homemade feel while maintaining the convenience of a ready-to-eat dip.

Cedar’s Reserve Hommus was created to celebrate Mediterranean culinary experiences. Designed to be savored, each variety is crafted with simple, natural ingredients including olive and avocado oils, plus they are gluten-free, Non-GMO, and free from artificial preservatives or flavors.

Cedar’s Reserve Flavor Highlights:

Olive Tapenade Hommus: A bold blend of creamy hommus and savory olives for a deeply satisfying bite.

A bold blend of creamy hommus and savory olives for a deeply satisfying bite. Mediterranean Pine Nut Hommus : Herby, nutty, and perfectly balanced with a delicate pine nut crunch.

: Herby, nutty, and perfectly balanced with a delicate pine nut crunch. Herby Tomato Hommus : A vibrant, zesty dip combining sun-ripened tomatoes and aromatic Mediterranean herbs.

: A vibrant, zesty dip combining sun-ripened tomatoes and aromatic Mediterranean herbs. Lebanese Za’atar & Tahini Hommus : A fragrant combination featuring the nutty depth of tahini and authentic za’atar spices.

: A fragrant combination featuring the nutty depth of tahini and authentic za’atar spices. Roasted Red Pepper Hommus : A fan-favorite flavor, this slight sweet dip has a rich depth from roasted red peppers, creating a bold, savory spread.

: A fan-favorite flavor, this slight sweet dip has a rich depth from roasted red peppers, creating a bold, savory spread. Harissa Hommus: A bold, fiery take on hommus, with the complex heat of harissa.

“Cedar’s Reserve is a first-of-its-kind offering in the industry—a true celebration of Mediterranean tradition, crafted with uncompromising quality, simple ingredients, and bold, authentic flavors,” said Aimee Tsakirellis, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Cedar’s Foods. “Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Mediterranean cafés, this new line is designed to be savored—blended to a creamy, velvety texture, infused with extra tahini, and topped with indulgent, high-quality toppings. Today’s consumers want more from their food—they seek clean, transparent labels but also crave restaurant-quality flavors at home. Cedar’s Reserve meets that demand, offering a premium hommus experience unlike anything else on the market.”

Cedar’s Foods remains committed to bringing authentic Mediterranean foods to a wider audience, using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. The reserve line takes the brand’s passion for Mediterranean cuisine to the next level, delivering a premium hommus that not only tastes incredible, but aligns with the growing consumer demand to use healthier ingredients—like real tahini, zero seed oils, and absolutely no artificial preservatives. To learn more about Cedar’s Reserve Line and explore the full lineup of Mediterranean dips and spreads, please visit www.cedarsfoods.com.

About Cedar’s Foods

Founded in 1981, Cedar’s Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to sharing the authentic, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with American consumers. With a commitment to quality and tradition, Cedar’s Foods crafts its products using time-honored recipes and only the finest, freshest ingredients. Each dip, spread, and sauce is designed to capture the essence of Mediterranean cuisine, delivering rich, bold flavors and innovative combinations that enhance any meal. Cedar’s Foods offers a wide range of products, from classic hommus and tzatziki to exciting new flavors and limited-time offerings. Proudly free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, Cedar’s Foods products cater to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious, high-quality options. Today, Cedar’s Foods remains a leader in the Mediterranean foods category, providing millions of consumers nationwide with flavorful, wholesome, and versatile options to elevate everyday snacking and dining.