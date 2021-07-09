Cedar’s Foods Introduces Limited Batch Topped Organic Hommus Flavor

HAVERHILL, Mass. – Cedar’s Foods, the nation’s leading producer and co-manufacturer of hommus has introduced a Limited Batch Topped Organic Hommus flavor, Everything Hommus. A Mediterranean foods brand leader in the natural and organic grocery channel, Cedar’s has launched this flavor exclusively at Whole Foods Market as the first flavor in a series of limited batch flavors planned for the upcoming year.

Cedar’s new Topped Organic Everything Hommus blends the brand’s original hommus recipe with everything bagel seasoning, topped with organic black and white sesame seeds creating a distinctively bold hommus flavor simulating a fan favorite the everything bagel. The new flavor pairs excellently with bagels, as a spread on sandwiches, and as a traditional dip. It will be on shelves exclusively at Whole Foods Market until the end of August.

“Consumers have been raving about Everything Bagel seasoning and creatively applying it to a multitude of foods,” said Aimee Tsakirellis, Vice President of Marketing. “We knew this flavor profile would be an excellent addition to our Topped Organic Hommus flavor line up and we are really excited to create category buzz this summer with this limited batch flavor at Whole Foods Market.”

For more information, visit cedarsfoods.com.

About Cedar’s Foods

Our story began in the sunlit kitchens of the Mediterranean, where Cedar’s founders Abe & Layla Hanna lovingly perfected the way we make Hommus (spelled with an “O”). They made it the traditional way, with pure ingredients and a simple process. Today, Cedar’s Foods is the national brand leader in hommus in the Natural and Organic categories and a leading co-packer and co-manufacturer for private label and branded hommus and other products for prominent consumer packaged goods brands. Learn more about the world’s finest Mediterranean foods at www.cedarsfoods.com.