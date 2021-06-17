Cedar’s Foods Now Available on Amazon Fresh

HAVERHILL, Mass.—Cedar’s Foods, the nation’s leading producer and co-manufacturer of hommus has expanded distribution to include Amazon Fresh. A Mediterranean foods brand leader in the natural and organic grocery channel, Cedar’s is additionally available in over 8,000 stores across the country including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger and Publix.

Amazon Fresh is a grocery and delivery service, available to Amazon Prime members in select cities in the USA. Prime members can shop the platform for groceries, everyday essentials and more with a choice of picking up orders in select cities or direct delivery to members. As Amazon Fresh expands into new cities, Cedar’s is excited to announce its availability on the online grocery platform.

“The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked consumer online shopping habits, converting grocery shoppers to online grocery platforms at an unexpected, unprecedented rate,” said Aimee Tsakirellis, Vice President of Marketing, Cedar’s Foods. “Having a presence on Amazon Fresh allows Cedar’s a distribution path to households we have not been able to reach yet, making our brand readily available to consumers across the country. This new channel of distribution also provides our brand with the opportunity to offer an expanded variety of products to existing consumers and Cedar’s fans.”

To further align with online grocery trends, Cedar’s has recently invested in an integrated store locator on its website by partnering with Destini. Here, consumers can search for Cedar’s products available in store and online and also clip digital coupons that are available at the time of the consumer’s search. The brand is looking forward to introducing new Hommus flavors and Mediterranean foods this summer.

About Cedar’s Foods

Our story began in the sunlit kitchens of the Mediterranean, where Cedar’s founders Abe & Layla Hanna lovingly perfected the way we make Hommus (spelled with an “O”). They made it the traditional way, with pure ingredients and a simple process. Today, Cedar’s Foods is the national brand leader in hommus in the Natural and Organic categories and a leading co-packer and co-manufacturer for private label and branded hommus and other products for prominent consumer packaged goods brands. Learn more about the world’s finest Mediterranean foods at www.cedarsfoods.com.