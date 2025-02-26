Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Launches Hot Honey Dip – A Bold, Creamy, and Sweet New Product

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, known for its premium Mediterranean-inspired dips, has launched its newest product – the Hot Honey Dip. Building on the popularity of their Hot Honey Hommus, this new dip combines the rich creaminess of Neufchatel cheese and sour cream, with the perfect balance of sweet honey and a subtle chili pepper heat. It’s ideal for dipping, spreading, or topping your favorite foods.

The Hot Honey Dip joins Cedar’s diverse lineup of Mediterranean-inspired dips, offering a new, bold flavor profile to meet the growing demand for unique and versatile dips. Its rich, layered taste will elevate any snack, appetizer, or meal, making it perfect for consumers seeking something sweet, spicy, and creamy.

Key Features

Gluten-Free

Blends honey, chili pepper, and sesame seeds for a one-of-a-kind flavor experience

Great for dipping, spreading, or drizzling over dishes

Available in an 8oz

About Cedar’s Foods

Founded in 1981, Cedar’s Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to sharing the authentic, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with American consumers. With a commitment to quality and tradition, Cedar’s Foods crafts its products using time-honored recipes and only the finest, freshest ingredients. Each dip, spread, and sauce is designed to capture the essence of Mediterranean cuisine, delivering rich, bold flavors and innovative combinations that enhance any meal. Cedar’s Foods offers a wide range of products, from classic hommus and tzatziki to exciting new flavors and limited-time offerings. Proudly free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, Cedar’s Foods products cater to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious, high-quality options. Today, Cedar’s Foods remains a leader in the Mediterranean foods category, providing millions of consumers nationwide with flavorful, wholesome, and versatile options to elevate everyday snacking and dining.