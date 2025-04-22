Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods Launches Limited-Time Topped Organic Garlic Sweet Chili Hommus

Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods is bringing bold new flavor to the table with its latest limited-time release: Topped Organic Garlic Sweet Chili Hommus. This craveable seasonal dip combines Cedar’s smooth and creamy Organic Hommus with a vibrant sweet chili sauce and a punchy garlic-forward seasoning blend — delivering a perfect balance of savory, sweet, and just the right amount of heat.

Crafted in small batches with certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, this newest addition to the Cedar’s lineup is thoughtfully made for summer moments: whether it’s scooped up at a picnic, set out for a backyard BBQ, or packed in a weekday lunch. Just open, dip, and enjoy — no prep needed. To learn more about Cedar’s Topped Organic Garlic Sweet Chili Hommus and explore the full lineup of Mediterranean dips and spreads, please visit www.cedarsfoods.com.

About Cedar’s Foods

Founded in 1981, Cedar’s Foods is a family-owned company dedicated to sharing the authentic, vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean with American consumers. With a commitment to quality and tradition, Cedar’s Foods crafts its products using time-honored recipes and only the finest, freshest ingredients. Each dip, spread, and sauce is designed to capture the essence of Mediterranean cuisine, delivering rich, bold flavors and innovative combinations that enhance any meal. Cedar’s Foods offers a wide range of products, from classic hommus and tzatziki to exciting new flavors and limited-time offerings. Proudly free from artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, Cedar’s Foods products cater to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious, high-quality options. Today, Cedar’s Foods remains a leader in the Mediterranean foods category, providing millions of consumers nationwide with flavorful, wholesome, and versatile options to elevate everyday snacking and dining.