Celebrate Excellence in Dairy at CheeseExpo 2022

Join colleagues and friends in recognizing the best of the best in the dairy processing industry at CheeseExpo 2022! Register by March 1 for a special discount on your all-access pass to CheeseExpo’s exciting celebrations.

“Between their award-winning products, a high standard of craftsmanship, incredible business growth, and a commitment to building a legacy, dairy processors have so much to celebrate. We’re thrilled to honor the accomplishments of innovators and leaders in this industry and offer them opportunities for connection at CheeseExpo,” said Judy Keller, Events Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), which co-hosts the event with the Center for Dairy Research.

On Wednesday, April 13, after a full day of insightful seminars, productive networking, and time well spent on the expansive exhibit floor, get those bidding paddles ready and head to the Chr. Hansen Reception & Championship Cheese Auction. A popular highlight of CheeseExpo, this reception features the auction of gold-medal cheeses, butters, and more from the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. Proceeds from this energizing event go toward WCMA trainings, scholarships, and programming to support the continued growth of the dairy industry.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association