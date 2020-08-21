Center for Dairy Research and WCMA Awarded $ 6M for Dairy Business Innovation Initiative

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced that the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) have been awarded $6.13 million to support continuation of the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), serving Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. DBIA offers industry education, technical support and direct-to-business grants.

“Now more than ever, dairy businesses must work quickly to adapt to changes in consumer demands and market opportunities. We are pleased to be able to put USDA funds to work, building upon the tremendous interest in the first initiative, to help dairy farmers and processors survive and thrive amid challenging conditions,” said John Lucey, CDR Director.

In the next funding period, running through 2023, the DBIA will provide funding across market research, product development, training workshops, and consultative services to industry. In addition, the DBIA will also distribute over $3.4 million in grants to dairy farm and processing businesses, in potential increments between $5,000-$250,000.

