Central Wisconsin Cheesemaker Officially Certified as Master Cheesemaker

MARSHFIELD, Wis. – Here in Wisconsin, we are known for our cheese, so it only makes sense that we have a prestigious Master Cheesemaking Program, but only the best can get in.

Sara Griesbach, the Food Safety Coordinator at Nasonville Dairy, can finally call herself a Master Cheesemaker.

Only 10 people can get into the state’s Master Cheesemaker Program. To be named, you have to go to class, grate cheese every year, and have your cheese licensed for 10 years. Meaning becoming a master takes time.

Griesbach is just the third female in the state to ever reach this achievement, but it seems like the people she has impressed the most are her kids.

