CFIA: Certain Quality Fast Foods Brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Brand Sandwiches Recalled

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Cheeseburger 165 g 0 58578 37433 7 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger 298 g 0 58578 37436 8 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Super Donair 245 g 0 65504 49307 9 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. ¼ Pound Bacon & Mozza Burger 260 g 0 65504 49414 4 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Mini Pizza Sub 140 g 0 65504 49305 5 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 02 Quality fast foods Ham and Cheese Sandwich on White 142 g 0 58578 37914 1 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Quality fast foods Roast Beef and Cheese Sandwich on White 142 g 0 58578 37916 5 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Quality fast foods ¼ lb Cheese Burger – 2 pack 225 g x 2 0 58578 36601 1 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Quality fast foods Spicy Beef Donair – 3 pack 125 g x 3 0 58578 36602 8 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11 Quality fast foods Spicy Beef Donair 135 g 0 58578 17962 8 All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Issue

HQ Fine Foods is recalling certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Additional information

