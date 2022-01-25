CFIA: Certain Quality Fast Foods Brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. Brand Sandwiches Recalled

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Deli January 25, 2022

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Affected products

Filter itemsShowing 1 to 10 of 17 entriesShow 102550100 entries

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.Cheeseburger165 g0 58578 37433 7All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.Double Double Bacon Cheeseburger298 g0 58578 37436 8All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.Super Donair245 g0 65504 49307 9All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.¼ Pound Bacon & Mozza Burger260 g0 65504 49414 4All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd.Mini Pizza Sub140 g0 65504 49305 5All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 02
Quality fast foodsHam and Cheese Sandwich on White142 g0 58578 37914 1All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Quality fast foodsRoast Beef and Cheese Sandwich on White142 g0 58578 37916 5All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Quality fast foods¼ lb Cheese Burger – 2 pack225 g x 20 58578 36601 1All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Quality fast foodsSpicy Beef Donair – 3 pack125 g x 30 58578 36602 8All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11
Quality fast foodsSpicy Beef Donair135 g0 58578 17962 8All best before dates up to and including 22 FE 11

Issue

HQ Fine Foods is recalling certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Additional information

BackgroundWhat is being doneDetailsMedia and public inquiries

Report a health or safety concernReport a problem or mistake on this pageDate modified: 2022-01-24

Related Articles