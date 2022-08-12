CFIA: Crescent brand Pastrami and Turkey Breast – Tuscan Flavored Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON –
- Brand(s): Crescent
- Product: Pastrami, Turkey Breast – Tuscan Flavoured
- Companies: Tony’s Meats Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
- Category: Meat and poultry (Processed)
- What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Crescent
|Pastrami
|175 g
|7 78086 00255 2
|22 OC 03
|Crescent
|Turkey Breast – Tuscan Flavoured
|175 g
|7 78086 00258 3
|22 SE 20
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more:
- Learn more about the health risks
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.