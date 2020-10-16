CFIA Food Recall Warning – Raschera DOP (Cheese) Recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON – Taste for Luxury is recalling Raschera DOP (cheese) from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
The following products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec as indicated in the table below.
Recalled products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Additional
information
|Rognoni
Umberto
|Raschera DOP(cheese)
|Variable
|Variable
|Lot 20254Best before 10/01/2021
|Distributed in
Ontario and Quebec
|None –
sold by
Eataly
|Raschera Cheese
DOP
|Variable
|None
|Sold from September
29, 2020 to October 9,
2020 inclusively
|Sold at Eataly,55 Bloor Street West,
Toronto, Ontario
|Yannick
Fromagerie
|Raschera DOP(cheese)
|Variable
|Starts with 200767
|Sold from September
27, 2020 to October 5,
2020 inclusively
|Distributed in Quebec
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Background
This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.