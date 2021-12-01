CFIA: Great Lakes Goat Dairy brand Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese and Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese Recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes

OTTAWA, ON – Great Lakes Goat Dairy is recalling Great Lakes Goat Dairy brand Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese and Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Summary

Brand : Great Lakes Goat Dairy

: Great Lakes Goat Dairy Product : Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese, Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese

: Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese, Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese Companies: Great Lakes Goat Dairy

Great Lakes Goat Dairy Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria monocytogenes

: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria monocytogenes Category: Dairy

Dairy What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

: Do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Great Lakes Goat Dairy Herb & Garlic Goat Cheese 175 g 6 28055 40020 2 Best Before 2022JL12210411 Great Lakes Goat Dairy Aged Cheddar Goat Cheese 175 g 6 28055 40017 2 Best Before2022 JL2612059

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.