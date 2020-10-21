CFIA: Mom’s Pantry / Jim & Leonie Brand Garlic Spread Recalled Due to Undeclared Milk

Ottawa – Mom’s Pantry Products Ltd. is recalling Mom’s Pantry / Jim & Leonie brand Garlic Spread from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold nationally and through the Internet at www.momspantry.ca.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Mom’s Pantry / Jim & Leonie Garlic Spread 440 g None All units sold from December 16, 2019 up to and including October 19, 2020

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the point of purchase.

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product.