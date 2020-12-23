CFIA Updated Recall – Certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts Brands Deli Meat Products Recalled

OTTAWA, ON – The food recall warning issued on December 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Assala Montreal Style

Smoked Meat 150 g 8 82756 71684 4 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Compliments Smoked Beef Eye

of the Round

Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13355 1 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Compliments Corned Beef 175 g 0 68820 13356 8 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Compliments Montreal-Style

Smoked Meat 175 g 0 68820 13357 5 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Compliments Roast Beef 175 g 0 68820 13358 2 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Compliments Roast Beef 300 g 0 68820 13359 9 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami 175 g 0 68820 13360 5 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Levitts Montreal Style

Smoked Meat 150 g 8 82756 71084 2 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Levitts Corned Beef 150 g 8 82756 72084 1 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Levitts New York Style Pastrami 150 g 8 82756 73084 0 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Levitts Seasoned Roast

Beef 150 g 8 82756 74084 9 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 Levitts Old Fashioned Montreal

Smoked Meat Variable Starting with 2 61043 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 175 g 0 59749 95373 3 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48 The Deli-Shop Sliced Pastrami 2 x 175 g 0 59749 95227 9 All best before dates up to

and including 2021/JA/22

EST 48

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. However, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of the products included in the Food Recall Warning of December 7, 2020.