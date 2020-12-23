CFIA Updated Recall – Certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts Brands Deli Meat Products Recalled

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Deli December 23, 2020

OTTAWA, ON – The food recall warning issued on December 15, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) Inc. is recalling certain Assala, Compliments, The Deli-Shop, and Levitts brands deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The following products have been sold in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
AssalaMontreal Style
Smoked Meat		150 g8 82756 71684 4All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
ComplimentsSmoked Beef Eye
of the Round
Pastrami		175 g0 68820 13355 1All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
ComplimentsCorned Beef175 g0 68820 13356 8All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
ComplimentsMontreal-Style
Smoked Meat		175 g0 68820 13357 5All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
ComplimentsRoast Beef175 g0 68820 13358 2All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
ComplimentsRoast Beef300 g0 68820 13359 9All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
ComplimentsSmoked Beef Pastrami175 g0 68820 13360 5All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
LevittsMontreal Style
Smoked Meat		150 g8 82756 71084 2All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
LevittsCorned Beef150 g8 82756 72084 1All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
LevittsNew York Style Pastrami150 g8 82756 73084 0All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
LevittsSeasoned Roast
Beef		150 g8 82756 74084 9All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
LevittsOld Fashioned Montreal
Smoked Meat		VariableStarting with 2 61043All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
The Deli-ShopSliced Pastrami175 g0 59749 95373 3All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48
The Deli-ShopSliced Pastrami2 x 175 g0 59749 95227 9All best before dates up to
and including 2021/JA/22
EST 48

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. However, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of the products included in the Food Recall Warning of December 7, 2020.

