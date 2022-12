CFIA: Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella

Summary

ProductFinocchiona Salami Sweet FennelIssueFood – Microbial Contamination – Salmonella

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Venetian Meats Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel 2 kg None Lot 242

2023.AU.09

Issue

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

