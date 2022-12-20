CFIA: Venetian Meats brand Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel recalled due to Salmonella

Summary
ProductFinocchiona Salami Sweet FennelIssueFood – Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Venetian Meats
|Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel
|2 kg
|None
|Lot 242
2023.AU.09
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Additional information
