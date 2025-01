One business in Champaign is getting some recognition from Culture Magazine. A cheese from Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery was ranked as one of the top 60 cheeses in the world.

The businesses’ award-winning cheese is called “Little Bloom on the Prairie.” It’s a mix blend between Jersey cow’s milk from Kilgus Farmstead and Prairie Fruits goat’s milk.

