Championship Cheese Auction Raises $39,125 for Industry Education

The live, virtual Championship Cheese Auction, part of the Chr. Hansen Spotlight Event on Wednesday, April 7 at CheeseExpo Global Online raised $39,125 for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) scholarship programs and industry educational opportunities, as well as the World and U.S. Championship Cheese Contests.

“The Championship Cheese Auction is always a highlight of CheeseExpo, and this year’s virtual event offered a moment of camaraderie and celebration, along with the opportunity to support training for the dairy processing industry’s next generation,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director.

The 2021 Championship Cheese Auction featured 10 cheeses, all previous winners of the World or U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, from Dan Stearns of Agropur, Inc.; Cabot Creamery Cooperative; Emmi Roth USA; FrieslandCampina; Gourmino & Michael Spycher, Bergkäserei Fritzenhaus; Guggisberg Cheese; LaClare Farms & Mosaic Meadows; Marieke Gouda; Sartori Company and Savencia Fromage & Dairy.

