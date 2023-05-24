Charcuterie Company Ready to Boost the Texas Twang of its Iberico Products

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Award-winning charcuterie company Texas Iberico™ is poised to expand its footprint, its market, and its impact on craft American charcuterie with two recent growth moves.

The company has named Sondra Crawford of Austin, Texas as its CEO. A co-owner since 2022, Crawford is working to strengthen the company’s infrastructure, expand the product selection and raise awareness of the unique attributes of the Iberico pigs at the heart of the brand. Texas Iberico™ was founded in 2018 by Tim Harris, CEO of online retailer La Tienda, and Rancher Ashly Martin.

“Sondra is an ideal fit, and we are pleased to name her as our CEO. A veteran of the specialty food industry, she has been instrumental in establishing the direction of our brand and has guided the evolution of our Texas-focused product selection,” said Tim Harris.

The company has also secured an investment from Rafael Varela of Varela Investments, owner of Texas-based distributor Alta Gama and the Dos Olivos Markets. Rafael joins a team with decades of experience in food, logistics and ecommerce and includes Crawford, Harris and Martin, as well as Marc Ostryniec and Miguel C. De Kanter.

Texas Iberico™ raises its pigs for over 18 months on owner Ashly Martin’s Trails End Ranch in the Texas Hill Country. The company’s offerings include Good Food™ award-winning American artisan charcuterie for retail and food service, along with a variety of fresh pork cuts. Their 100% Texas Iberico™ charcuterie selection includes coppa, lomo, smoked serrano pepper salami, spicy chorizo, guanciale, pancetta, and their soon-to-be-released, dry-cured Jamon that has been aged for 400 days.

“We hope to honor the tradition of the Iberico pig with a product that is unapologetically American, using craft recipes that reflect the distinct Texas landscape where these amazing animals live,” said CEO Sondra Crawford. “I am excited to help put Texas on the map as a premier producer of world-class charcuterie.”

For more information, please refer to www.texasiberico.com or contact the company at info@texasiberico.com.