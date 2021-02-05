Cheese Export Suppliers INTERVAL Debut New Website

As this new year beginning is the perfect occasion for a fresh start, the INTERVAL team is excited to present you its brand-new website: https://intervalexport.com/en/

After several months of reflection and development, our French cheese export agency is launching its b-to-b digital showcase, designed to help worldwide cheese mongers, retailers, food service or industrial customers butter understand the diversity of the French terroir and the dairy specialties they can get with our expertise.

We wanted our website to best represent our export agent profession, our added value and the essence of our twelve historical dairy partners.

Through your reading, you will find entertaining key information about their story, environment and grate products (cheeses, creams, butters).

The resolutely modern format, with fun and interactive content, will surely retain your interest and provide you with all the information you need to discover the French cheese terroirs INTERVAL exports with passion since 1981.

This may sound cheesy but we would love to be a tiny mouse watching you scroll down our website! Do not hesitate to share your comments with us through the contact form or by email at [email protected]

Hoping that you will enjoy this new media as much as we do, we wish you a gooda website discovery.

About INTERVAL:

Our core business – INTERVAL is the export department of 12 dairies, all flowers of the French dairy know-how and mastering local fine specialties. Our partners all prioritize quality from quantity. Strong of 40 years of experience, Interval is proud to export 5000 tons of French cheeses, butters and creams in 36 countries, mainly towards America (58% of our sales), Europe (25%) and Asia.

Our service – While being directly invoiced by several of our high-end dairies, Interval will remain your unique interlocutor for all business operations.

We represent the best dairies of their kind, we negotiate fair prices to sustain each link in the dairy chain, we organize logistics, we animate the references and much more. Tell us your need, we surely have the expertise to answer it!

Our ambition – Preserve and develop our French culinary heritage.

Create and duplicate a stress-free and durable business model. Share our values with the greatest number of Epicureans worldwide.

Our figures – 12 historical dairy partners; 1981: Interval’s launch; 40 years of experience; 5,000 Tons exported in 2020; 46 million euros of sales per year; 163 worldwide clients; 36 countries covered; 5 offices: Paris, San Francisco, New York, London, Belgium.

Our values – Solidarity, fun, honesty, quality, priority to human being, an ever evolving vision, action with passion, daring to change.