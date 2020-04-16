Cheese Focus: Italy’s New Wave

An array of new Italian introductions is drumming up excitement at the cheese counter.

No cheese merchant can afford to be without the Italian classics, from earthy Taleggio and piquant Gorgonzola to Parmigiano-Reggiano. But cheese counters today need to make more room for a tidal wave of newcomers from Italy. Scented, spiced, wine-soaked, and leaf-wrapped, these newbies signal a fresh infusion of creativity in a cheesemaking culture not known for invention.

To stay current and keep your mongers and customers engaged, give some of these new Italian arrivals a test run. They may require hand selling, but they will position you as a cutting-edge retailer and help your counter stand out.

