Cheese Made By Redhead Creamery Named A Good Food Finalist

Mark Wasson, West Central Tribune Deli November 17, 2020

BROOTEN — A cheese from Redhead Creamery LLC was named a Good Food Award finalist by the Good Food Foundation, according to a news release from the company.

Redhead Creamery, of Brooten, had its North Fork Whiskey Washed Munster announced Tuesday amongst 24 other cheesemaker finalists, with the winner to be announced Jan. 22, 2021.

A total of 338 food and drink crafters were awarded finalist status in 17 categories, from almost 2,000 entries.

