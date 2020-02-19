Cheese Maker Plans to Bring Milk Back to Philadelphia’s Kensington Section

PHILADELPHIA –A good cheese can reflect the nationality of its maker.

Yoav Perry’s approach to cheese-making manifests the American melting-pot ideal, blending ingredients and techniques from traditional cheeses around the world to create something original: a bloomy rind cheese with enzymes from a thistle, a blue cheese made with red mold.

“Totally crazy stuff you can only do in America,” said Perry, of Fishtown, his words lightly accent-spiked, a remnant of his Israeli upbringing. “Over in Europe, it’s tradition, tradition, tradition.”

