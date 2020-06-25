Cheese Manufacturing Stays Strong in Ohio Through Coronavirus

BERLIN — The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t taken a bite out of Holmes County’s thriving cheese manufacturing industry.

Business remains brisk at tourist attractions Heini’s Cheese Chalet on County Road 77 at Bunker Hill in Berlin and Guggisberg Cheese on state Route 557 in Charm.

Guggisberg, known for its award-winning Swiss, makes seven different varieties of cheese, producing about 88,000 pounds per day. The company has approximately 100 employees between its two factories and Chalet in the Valley Restaurant.

