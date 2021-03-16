Cheese Sales Soar in French Lockdown – But an Italian is Biggest Winner

How did the French keep smiling through the Covid lockdown? Not by saying “cheese” but by eating it, figures suggest.

Researchers say cheese consumption at home soared last year as the confined population sought comfort food. And in a nation that boasts 246 kinds of cheese, as noted by the former president Charles de Gaulle, it was Italian mozzarella that benefited most, with a 21.2% rise in sales in 2020.

Others on the rise were raclette – a mostly winter speciality cheese melted and eaten with charcuterie and boiled potatoes – up 12.2%, comté (8.2%) and emmental (7.8%).

