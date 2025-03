Almost 5,000 pouches of shredded cheese sold at Aldi stores in four states, including Michigan, have been recalled because of possible metal contamination, federal regulators warn.

400 cases of Happy Farm’s Colby Jack Deli Sliced Cheese are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain stainless steel fragments, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each cases includes a dozen 12-ounce pouches of cheese.

To read more, please visit Detroit Free Press.