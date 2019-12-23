Cheese Startup Grows Dairy-Free Mozzarella in the Lab

Here comes the alternative to alternative dairy.

LegenDairy Foods, which makes cheese from lab-produced milk compounds, raised $4.7 million from a cohort of investors including German drugs and tech company Merck KGaA. Its goal is to make cheese that’s closer to the real thing than plant-based options from cashews or other sources, without milking cows.

LegenDairy has already created prototypes of mozzarella and ricotta, according to an emailed statement. The new cash will help the Berlin-based startup diversify its cheese offerings, expand its development facilities and hire more people.

