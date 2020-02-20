Cheese, Wine Importers Reeling from Trump Trade Fight

U.S. cheese and wine businesses say they have taken a sharp hit from retaliatory tariffs between the Trump administration and Europe and fear there is no relief in sight.

Industry groups and businesses have highlighted the first numbers since the tariffs took effect, showing rising costs for importers and a drop in exports.

And those woes are likely to intensify, they warned, after the Office of the United States Trade Representative on Friday said they would keep in place the 25 percent tariff on imported wine and cheese products from the European Union.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Hill

BY ALEX GANGITANO