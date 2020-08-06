Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Cream: Iowa’s Dairy Goat Industry Churns its Way to National Ranking

When one thinks of Iowa agriculture, you usually think of the state’s corn, soybean, hog or egg production, right? But dairy goats?

Recent data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that Iowa is ranked third in the country in dairy goat production, behind Wisconsin and California. Iowa is tied with Texas at No. 3. According to the USDA, the state’s milk goat inventory has grown 74% since 2007, the Iowa Dairy Goat Association says on its website.

Despite Iowa’s high-ranking in the dairy goat industry, it is still a small, niche market with producers making various cheeses, milk, yogurt, soaps and lotions often sold at farmers’ markets, cooperatives and grocery stores across the state.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Record