CheeseCon Ideas Showcase Delivers Concise Insights on Hot Topics

Dairy manufacturers and processors can find all the latest innovations and insights from trusted industry supplier partners at the popular Ideas Showcase on Wednesday, April 16 during CheeseCon 2025. Special early-bird registration pricing is available now until February 25 at CheeseCon.org for the conference, hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR).

“Ideas Showcase delivers business insights in compact, efficient talks on trending topics and new products,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “Don’t miss your opportunity to stay in the loop and pick up fresh ideas for your business – join CheeseCon in April!”

This year, Ideas Showcase speakers will focus on food safety, automation, equipment innovations, regulatory compliance, process improvement, and more. Presentations will take place Wednesday, April 16 on CheeseCon’s 75,000-square-foot exhibit floor.

From 12:30-4:20 p.m., visit Exhibit Hall Stage A for presentations on:

MOVE-T Analyzer, Exclusively for Analysis of Liquid Dairy Products – Bruker Optics

Transforming Dairy Cleaning: Single-Step CIP Solutions with Victory™ – ProActive Solutions USA, LLC

Understanding the Total Cost of Ownership for your Cheese Line – Tetra Pak, Inc.

The first Microbial Lipase with an Animal Flair – Novonesis

Rapid Analysis for In-Line Dairy Process Control – AMETEK MOCON

Advancements in Process Aid Applications in Whey and Milk Processing – Kelley Supply, Inc.

New Government Regulations for Consumer Goods and Standards for Case Coding – QLC, Inc.

Paperless Recorder for STLR/SFLR, Aseptic and Milk Silo Records – Endress+Hauser

During the same time, Exhibit Hall Stage B features:

Optimized Cheese Production: Automation Insights for Profit & Speed – Harpak-Ulma Packaging, LLC

Introducing the New Product: Pilot Evaporator – RELCO, A Kovalus Company

3D Laser Scanning Technologies, Front-End Planning Requirements, and Best Practices for Architectural and Engineering Firms – POWER Engineers, Member of WSP

Coperion Hygienic Processing Solutions – Coperion

Cut, Slice & Grate your Cheese with more Flexibility and Efficiency – dsm-firmenich

Cheese Production and Single Tube Coriolis: A Winning Combination – Krohne Inc.

Automation Solutions – Bridging the Gap Between Process and Utilities – Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Introducing the DCI Quick Bearing Replacement (QBR) System! – DCI, Inc.

For specific times of Ideas Showcase presentations, and to register for CheeseCon, visit CheeseCon.org.