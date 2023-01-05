CHEVOO and Belle Chevre to Feature Award-Winning Products at 2023 WFFS

Belle Chevre Deli January 5, 2023

Elkmont, Alabama – Herbes de Provence, the latest addition to CHEVOO’s iconic range of marinated goat cheeses which won Gold at the highly-esteemed 2022-2023 World Cheese Awards, and Greek Kiss, belonging to sister brand Belle Chevre, which took home a Silver for the fresh chèvre wrapped in brined grape leaves, will be exhibited along with other goat cheese favorites at the Specialty Food Association’s 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 15 – 17, 2023.

CHEVOO’s new Herbes de Provence includes a mix of herbs commonly used in French cuisine and notably found in France’s famed region, but which is an uncommon flavor to find in products on American grocery shelves. After blending the classic, aromatic French culinary herbs throughout the goat cheese, the cubed chèvre is then paired with an EVOO blend that has been lightly infused with garlic for a true Mediterranean touch.

Belle Chevre’s Greek Kiss is a delectable 4-oz. fresh chèvre disc delicately wrapped in a tender, brined grape leaf, imparting a hint of salt to the tangy goat cheese. Greek Kiss makes a gorgeous addition to any cheese board as the creamy-colored goat cheese contrasts with the muted green grape leaf.

Additionally, Belle Chevre will showcase its range of all-natural, fresh chèvre spreads with delectable flavors such as Fig, Roasted Red Pepper, Garden Veggie, Honey and Original.

Stop by Booth # 948 at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas, January 15-17, 2023

About Belle Chevre:

Belle Chevre has been handcrafting traditional and original goat cheeses since 1989, combining time-honored European cheesemaking techniques with an innovative approach. Belle Chevre’s artisan chevre and cream cheeses are mild yet distinct in taste and texture, reflecting the care with which they are made for the contemporary cheese lover. To learn more about Belle Chevre, visit https://www.bellechevre.com. For more information on CHEVOO, visit https://www.chevoo.com.

