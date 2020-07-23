Chicago-based Fontanini Foods Announces Return of Furloughed Team Members

McCOOK, Ill. — Fontanini Foods announced today it has been bringing back furloughed team members over the last few weeks and now all 150 furloughed team members have been offered the opportunity to return. Fontanini Foods employs approximately 500 employees and is part of the Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) family of companies.

“As the foodservice industry continues to recover, we are welcoming all of our team members back to Fontanini. A large portion of our team has returned, and we expect others to be back in the next several days,” said Kyle Kuhnke, plant manager, Fontanini Foods. “We have a great group of inspired people, and it has been very difficult to have some of our team members temporarily away from work.”

The company is bringing back its furloughed team members after the initial furlough began on May 4. All team members who were temporary furloughed received company health benefits for the duration of the furlough.

Fontanini Foods is well-known for its authentic Italian products sold to some of the most renowned foodservice venues such as restaurants, hotels, sports arenas, colleges and universities.

